McKinleyville man, woman get busted for growing weed

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A McKinleyville man and woman were arrested Wednesday, July 12, following the serving of a warrant by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit near Hyampom in eastern Humboldt County.

The warrant was served after it was determined that the land parcel did not have an application on file with Humboldt County Building and Planning Department and no permits issued for the cultivation of commercial marijuana. Fifteen greenhouses were found on this property, along with seven outdoor marijuana grows. A total of 5,491 marijuana plants were eradicated on the property.

Parallel investigations by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Humboldt County Department of Environmental Health found several potential problems at the site related to water diversions, kerosene storage and other alleged environmental violations.

Authorities have not released the names of the man and woman at this time, and other details of the case remain under investigation.























































