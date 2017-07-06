McKinleyville Matters: McK beautification underway

The ower baskets are the first phase in the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce’s Flower Power project. The second phase will be to add solar fairy lights on the trees.

An example of this can be seen on the tree outside of Miller Farms that was part of last year’s test run of the project.

All of the baskets have a member sponsor and their names are proudly displayed on signs hanging from the brackets.

Miss Humboldt Elizabeth Wainwright along with McKinleyville Lions Bob Wainwright and Cyndi Bainbridge helped On the Spot Sportswear make the sponsor' s signs.

The chamber will add four more baskets next year. This has been a community project supported by many people to make it possible. Local Fog Belt Growers started the baskets and got them ready for hanging. McKinleyville Community Services District and the county have been very helpful also.

This year, the flower upkeep will be done by volunteers. If you see them early in the morning wearing their bright yellow safety vests sporting the MYMACKTOWN logo on the back, slow down and give them a shout out.