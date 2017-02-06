McKinleyville merchants fight crime

Twenty-nine businesses in McKinleyville have now been trained as part of the McKinleyville Business Watch Program, sponsored by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

Brant Electric and Advanced Security Systems, as well as representatives from Arcata Fire District, have also volunteered time to educate the community.

These businesses have learned how to work with law enforcement to create a safer environment and to prevent and reduce crime.

They have connected with their neighbors to create positive working relationships and have put together game plans to keep an eye out for each other.

The Chamber of Commerce will be giving “business watch” decals to participating merchants to display in their windows.

Another orientation meeting is being planned for May. If you would like more information please contact Heather at the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce at (707) 839-2449.

Mixer at teen center

McKinleyville Community Services District and the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods hosted the McKinleyville Chamber’s monthly mixer last Thursday at the McKinleyville Teen Center.

It was a great opportunity for the community as well as local business owners to tour the new center while they networked. Food was provided by Carmela’s Mexican Restaurant and beverages were served by Six Rivers Brewery.

The next chamber mixer will be hosted by Cloney’s Pharmacy at the McKinleyville Shopping Center Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

For a list of mixers and chamber events visit mckinleyvillechamber.com

Member’s Choice Awards

Nominations are in for the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Member’s Choice Awards.

Each member may nominate businesses in six categories for the awards and the top four nominees are put on the ballot. Winners will be announced at the annual awards dinner and auction Friday, March 24. This year’s nominees are:

• New Business of the Year: Cloney’s Pharmacy, Eureka Natural Foods, Funk Shui and The Parlour.

• Business of the Year: Coast Central Credit Union, Miller Farms Nursery, Redwood Capital Bank and Six Rivers Brewery.

• Small Business of the Year: A&L Feed and Garden Supply, Essential Elements Spa, McKinleyville Glass and Ramones Bakery.

• Best Customer Service: Cloney’s Pharmacy, Coast Central Credit Union, Eureka Natural Foods and Tri Counties Bank.

• Home Based Business of the Year: Diane’s Sweet Heat, JB Maryn, On the Spot Sportswear and Orchids for the People.

• Nonprofit of the Year: Arcata Fire District, Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department and McKinleyville Lions Club.

To get more information about the event and to purchase tickets you can visit the website at mckinleyvillechamber.com or call the office at (707) 839-2449.

Heather Viña is executive director of the McKinleyville Chamber.















