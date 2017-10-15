McKinleyville Skate Park moved to make room for more deputies

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The location of a proposed skate park in McKinleyville was slightly altered last week to make room for another project – the expansion of the Law Enforcement Facility at Pierson Park.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the small office it leases be expanded to make room for the additional deputies it is adding to the McKinleyville beat.

In August, Sheriff William Honsal announced that the department would hire three more deputies by the end of the year, bringing the number of deputies on patrol in McKinleyville at any given time to two or three. This would allow for a bicycle patrol. The additional deputies are made possible due to Measure Z, the half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2014.

The Sheriff’s Office is in preliminary discussions with the McKinleyville Community Services District district to expand the building, although no specific proposals have been made.

The Law Enforcement Facility, located at the park near the library, was built by Mad River Rotary and is owned by the district, which leases it to the Sheriff’s Office.

The expansion would require that the proposed 20,000-square-foot skate park be moved further south of the Law Enforcement Facility.

“We threw the [Humboldt Skatepark Collective] a curve ball,” District Manager Greg Orsini told the board.

The district extended its right-of-entry agreement with the collective by six months at the Oct. 4 meeting, giving the organization additional time to modify the design it has for the skate park.

But Charles Caldwell, a director with the collective, said that the organization’s engineer said that the design would still work in the modified location.

The group, he said, has $127,000 in the bank and is working on several grant applications.

Orsini thanked Caldwell for his perseverance.

“By golly, we’re going to get a skate park built,” Orsini said.















