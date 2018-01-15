McKinleyville skate park update

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – The Humboldt Skatepark Collective is downsizing its plans for a McKinleyville skate park and may unveil a new design in April.

Charlie Caldwell, a volunteer with the organization, told the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors Jan. 3 that his group met with an engineer regarding the original park design, created more than a decade. With inflation, that design would now cost nearly a $1 million to build. That, he said, is not feasible.

Caldwell said the group wants a design that would cost roughly $400,000 to build.

According to a report provided by the organization to the district, the Humboldt Skatepark Alliance has raised $127,712.

Not only does the park need to be redesigned to fit its budget, its foot print at Pierson Park also needs to be moved.

The district had initially agreed that the park could be built just south of the Law Enforcement Facility, which houses the Northern Command of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

However, with an increase in the number of deputies due to Measure Z funding, the law enforcement office may need to expand.

That means there’s less room for the skate park, which will need to be reflected in the new design.















