McKINLEYVILLE TO DISCUSS CANNABIS As the County of Humboldt gets ready to create a new ordinance regulating commercial cannabis growing, the McKinleyville Community Services District wants to make sure that its concerns are addressed. To that end, the board will meet and discuss the issue during a special meeting Wednesday, April 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville. District Manager Greg Orsini is recommending that the board review information about the notice of preparation of a draft environmental impact report, take public comment and provide staff with guidance on how to respond to the county. Among the district’s concerns are nutrient loads from the marijuana industry discharging into the town’s wastewater system. The district also has concerns about cross contamination of its water supply.







