McKinleyville women killed in car crash near Orick

Mad River Union

ORICK – Two McKinleyville women died Wednesday, May 23 when the pickup truck they were traveling in flipped over and collided with Peterbilt tractor trailer south of Bald Hills Road on U.S. highway 101 near Orick.

Terra Lynn Smith, 46, and Andra Lynell Cooper, 64, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

At about 1;20 p.m., Smith was driving her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on U.S. Highway 101 when, for unknown reasons, she swerved off the road. The truck overturned on its side, then slid back onto the highway.

The pickup then collided with a 2019 Peterbilt driven by James Rumble, 50, of Crescent City.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash and pronounced Smith and Cooper deceased. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver of the Peterbilt was uninjured.

The CHP is investigating the crash.





































