McKMAC to discuss alternative to rent control

MOBILE HOME CONFLICTS The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) will discuss the county’s dormant Mobile Home Park Dispute Resolution Committee at its meeting today, March 25. The advisory committee’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Azalea Conference Center located at the rear of McKinleyville Middle School. According to the agenda, the McKMAC may make a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors about the committee. The committee may be an alternative to rent control, which the McKMAC voted against on Feb. 25. The county’s dispute resolution committee was created in 1994, disbanded, then reestablished in 2004. The committee was again disbanded in 2006. The committee helped mediate complaints when they came from a substantial number of park residents. The committee did not mediate complaints from individuals.

