McKMack takes up smoking tonight

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville’s advisory committee may make a recommendation tonight, Feb. 22 on whether the county should pursue its own smoking ordinance.

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee will take up the matter when it meets at 6 p.m. at the newly named Middle School Conference Center (previously called the Azalea Conference Center), located on the east side of the McKinleyville Middle School campus at Central Avenue and Railroad Drive.

The cities of Arcata, Eureka, Blue Lake and Fortuna all have their own smoking ordinances, which limit where people can smoke. But unincorporated Humboldt County, which includes McKinleyville, Westhaven, Orick, Willow Creek and Cutten, do not have an ordinance.

The absence of an ordinance allows people to light up in parks, on trails, at beaches, in outdoor workplaces, at ATM machines and while waiting at bus stops.

Tobacco Free Humboldt is urging the County of Humboldt to adopt an ordinance to protect people from second-hand smoke from all sources, including tobacco and cannabis.

Tobacco Free Humboldt is advocating what it calls a “model ordinance,” which would include the maximum restrictions on smoking.

This would include a ban on smoking in the common areas of apartment complexes and could even include the private apartments themselves.

The idea was brought before the advisory committee late last year, but members decided to postpone making a recommendation so they could solicit more public input.

If the committee makes a recommendation, it will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors for discussion. The committee’s decision would be advisory only.















