McK’s MARE working with local schools to expunge racism

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – An effort to confront and try to put an end to racism continues in McKinleyville.

At its March 28 meeting, the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee received an update on the efforts of a group called the McKinleyville Alliance for Racial Equity (MARE).

The group is made up of numerous community leaders representing various organizations including school administrators, health care providers, American Indian organizations and various McKinleyville residents.

McKMAC member Craig Tucker, who is a member of MARE, said the group has held ongoing meetings and recently held a two-day training for its members on diversity and racial equity.

The group, Tucker said, is planning to hold some upcoming talks and movie nights, although no specific dates have been selected.

MARE member Dennis Mayo, who is an elected member of the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors, was optimistic about the group’s work.

“Not only is it a work in progress, but with those of us there, it’s a work in progress for us as well,’ Mayo told the committee.

“I’ve got great hope for it, ”Mayo said. “We’re slowly but surely doing the foundational work.”

Tucker said he is particularly impressed with the efforts of MARE member Roger Macdonald, who is the superintendent of the Northern Humboldt Union High School District, and Julie Giannini Previde, the principal of McKinleyville Middle School.

An update on the efforts of MARE is a standing agenda item for almost all meetings of the McKMAC.















