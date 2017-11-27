Meet the mysterious Mr. Jumpy – so who is this guy?

Mad River Union

ARCATA – On Wednesday, Nov. 22 at about 12:21 a.m., Arcata Police officers attempted to contact the occupant of a stolen vehicle on Heindon Road.

The occupant fled in the stolen vehicle and a pursuit was initiated that concluded on the Samoa Bridge with the suspect jumping from the bridge to evade police. Evidence found in the vehicle developed a person of interest, shown in security cam images above and at left.

If you recognize this person, please notify Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2426 or the tip line at (707) 825-2588.















