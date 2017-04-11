Meeting to discuss mammoth new Arcata housing project

Mad River Union

ARCATA – A community meeting will be held Wednesday, April 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the D Street Neighborhood Center to discuss a planned housing development known as "The Village," to be located at the present site of Arcata's Craftsman's Mall.

The student housing would consist of four four-story buildings with 240 units, housing 800 students. According to a mailer sent to adjacent property owners, an Environmental Impact Report will be required for the project.

The Union's reporting on this and other planned area housing projects may be found here.

Note: this meeting will be held at the D Street Neighborhood Center, 1301 D St., not the Community Center as the mailer erroneously states.















