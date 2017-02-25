Mental health care needs radical reform

Editor’s note: Last fall, the Union covered a panel discussion in Eureka with an article headlined “Jail called no place for mentally ill” (Union, Nov. 9, 2016). Below is an interview with a longtime mental illness patient and sexual assault victim, Ann Marie Carlsmith, who volunteered to share what it is like to be jailed and mistreated while suffering from acute mental disorders. Carlsmith, 58, born in St. Paul, Minnesota and incarcerated innumerable times in Humboldt and other jails, is in local treatment for bipolar mixed states and complex post-traumatic stress disorder with dissociation. A history of chronic sexual assault began when she was age 4, continued in her nine-year marriage and persisted after her divorce in 1995.

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT — Arrest is not treatment.

That is Ann Marie Carlsmith’s article of faith after scores of encounters with law enforcement and jail guards.

Over many decades, she has experienced every kind of indignity, disrespect, ostracism and neglect as a victim of severe mental illness.

While incarcerated or hospitalized she felt abandoned, hidden away, helpless and powerless in the hands of the state. At times she was confined nearly naked in cells that seemed almost akin to a concentration camp, leaving her psychologically mauled, unstable, infantilized andsusceptible to even more trauma.

“I was treated like an insect,” she says, in a subliminal echo of Russian novelist Fydor Dostoevsky, who was jailed as a political prisoner in the brutally dank and forbidding Peter and Paul Fortress on an island in the Neva River in St. Petersburg in the 19th century. “The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons,” Dostoevsky wrote. “You don’t show your own wisdom by shutting someone else in a madhouse.”

Articulate, clear-sighted, intelligent and exceptionally self-aware of her multi-pronged illness and alcohol habit, Carlsmith has hard-hitting things to say about a handful of abusive police officers, maltreatment in the Humboldt County jail and the mechanistic “get’em in, get em out” methods at Sempervirens Psychiatric Health Facility.

She also takes aim at the demoralization, evangelical superstitions and documented ineffectiveness she experienced in Alcoholics Anonymous and its counterparts, “which have been corrupted,” in her view. She calls 12-step programs stopgaps, not solutions.

Despite an occasional bad encounter with police here and there, she generally has high praise for officers of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the Arcata Police Department and for Dr. Mark Lamers, county mental health clinical psychologist in the Department of Health and Human Services. He has helped her turn her life around, she says.

During a candid interview recently in her tiny trailer home, Carlsmith told a reporter that what she most wants to share with the community is the pressing need for a radical overhaul of the treatment given to victims of grave mental disorders who have suffered repeated and debilitating trauma, in jail and out.

“My ideal treatment is a whole different paradigm than what the mental health care system is offering now,” she begins. “This applies to addiction, incarceration, criminality, mental illness and sexual assault.”

She defines paradigm shift as a comprehensive move away from punishment toward the restoration of mental health patients’ autonomy, independence, self-worth and self-respect.

“People who have been victims of all those things need to be empowered. The system as it is now continues to take more power away and infantilizes people. What is most needed is a mental health care system that gives people their choices back, gives them their sense of self, their sense of worth, their sense of productivity.

“We need work programs and creativity, using dance, animals, horseback riding and wilderness programs, with a heavy emphasis on teamwork. The whole jail and mental health system gets people into a vicious cycle of cons and drug trafficking and dishonesty, thieving and bullying. These are rewarded, certainly, in jail. They are all the wrong incentives.”

What would spur a dramatic turnaround in mental health care is the adoption or adaptation of initiatives like Outward Bound, the non-profit, outdoor-education program that employs demanding expeditions in the wild to instill teamwork, individual initiative and social skills.

Such programs “are difficult and challenging and you have to work and you have to work as teams and make sacrifices. You give a patient or a prisoner a challenge; you’re not just sitting in a cell getting your ‘three hots and a cot’ and reading books. It’s essential to give people the choice of two different ways to go,” between rehabilitation and criminality.

Carlsmith recognizes that such programs would not be suitable for everyone.

She draws a sharp line between diagnosed mental health patients who are motivated to rehabilitate themselves and criminal malcontents, whom she calls “perpetrators.”

“These people are sociopaths who have no compassion. Their only motivation is to take advantage of people whenever they can, no matter what treatment they receive. Those who just want to go on being a criminal probably won’t choose that.”

Carlsmith endorsed the creation of a Humboldt County “Jail Mental Health Team” which was recommended last fall by Public Defender Kevin Robinson, who retired recently after long service.

She also embraced Robinson’s conviction that neither the jails nor the courts are equipped to treat the mentally ill, undertaking which rightfully belongs in medical institutions, not in the criminal justice system.















