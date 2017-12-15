Michael Olaf toys for Christmas – going, gone, gone

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

TRINIDAD/ARCATA – Susan Stephenson, that loving proponent of all things Montessori, and her husband Jim are doing the semi-retirement thing. The Trinidad couple are downsizing their toy-and-book-publishing company, Michal Olaf, to just book publishing. The toys and educational materials are being sold until nothing is left.

Michael Olaf started out as a little shop in the Bay Area, where the Stephenson family lived in 1982. Susan was pregnant with her youngest, Michael, and she and her daughters went to the biggest toy store there to shop for baby toys. “We couldn’t find anything we wanted to have in the house,” she said.

Her daughters, Narda and Ursula, were in high school. They conducted research and met with retired small business owners to plan their business, offering Montessori toys and books. “It was in a little co-op, just one shelf, near the BART station,” she explained. “They named it after their baby brother, Michael Olaf.” It eventually grew to its own shop, moving to two more locations in the Rockridge area of Oakland.

“Teachers discovered the tiny shop,” according to the Michael Olaf newsletter, “and asked for a list so they could order from home.” The business grew as orders from all over the world came in and the catalogues were works of art, illustrated by Susan Stephenson. The family moved to Humboldt County in 1990 and opened up shop in Arcata’s Pythian Castle, where Vintage Avenger is today. When they outgrew that space, they moved to the Ericson Court location, home of many iconic food businesses that started locally. Now, that warehouse is needed for other businesses but “the owner is letting us keep the front three rooms for our offices,” Stephenson said. Michael Olaf will become primarily a publishing company.

What better time to take advantage of a shopping opportunity? Stop by their warehouse at 65 Ericson Ct., No. 1 in Arcata and stock up for holiday giving before the doors close. It is a warehouse, so it’s adults only. That really means “no kids,” said Susan Stephenson, “It’s not safe for the little ones.” But that’s all the better to keep the presents secret. Michael Olaf is open from 10 to 2 p.m. on weekdays only, from now until the end of the year.

Shoppers will find wooden toys, musical instruments, puzzles, art and science materials, all carefully selected for quality and harmony with the principles of Montessori education. You don’t have to be an adherent of the Montessori principles to enjoy the toys; their simplicity and fine design are for everyone. Who could resist, for instance, a little Afro-Cuban djembe drum for $20 or a matreshka nesting doll set for $32? Other fun gifts include baking sets and an electric circuit kit, sure to be a hit with budding scientists and chefs.

“We have not earned a salary from the business since 2008,” Susan Stephenson wrote. The couple has kept the business going because they want to provide materials not available elsewhere to the international Montessori community. The closing of the warehouse coincides with some serious health challenges for her as well. “We do hope that others will carry on our work and find ways to provide the very best in materials for homes and schools,” she wrote in the company newsletter.

michaelolaf.net
















