Minor Theatre opening night, yesterday and today

ARCATA – You've seen the "iconic" opening night photo from the Dec. 3, 1914 opening night of Pettingill's Minor Theatre a million or two times. Now, behold the update.

On Sept. 16, 2016, the historic theatre re-opened amid food, folks, fanfare and, of course, film. Owner Josh Neff, partner Merrick McKinlay and attendees at thehistoric event took the opportunity to re-enact the original opening night photo, of course with present-day attendees.

Said Neff, “I am proud and honored to bring back Arcata's community theatre with all the upgrades one would expect to see in a large metropolitan area while retaining all the historical charm of the iconic Minor Theatre.”

The new Minor Theatre features small tables and tableside food and drink service. minortheatre.com

Top photo courtesy Pettingill’s Minor Theatre; photo above by Mark McKenna | Minor Theatre















