Body of missing HSU student Erin Elizabeth Henry found (UPDATED)

City of Arcata

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BODY OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED

On the morning of 12/8/2017, the Arcata Police Department was contacted by the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) and informed a maintenance worker had located a knee scooter along HWY 101 south of Westhaven.

Officers responded to the location and conducted a search of the area. During the search, 22-year-old Erin Henry, reported missing to the APD on 11/30/2017, was discovered deceased a short distance east of HWY 101.

With the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff/Coroner, Ms. Henry's body was recovered.

The preliminary investigation revealed no sign of foul play.

The APD would like to thank the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, CalTrans, Humboldt State University, HSU Theater Department, the U.S. Coast Guard, Humboldt Transit Authority, Crescent City Police Department, AT&T, the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office, California State Parks and the numerous volunteers that assisted with search efforts.

UPDATE: Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman said "there was no evidence at the scene to indicate someone else being there."

He said an autopsy is preliminarily scheduled for Monday.















