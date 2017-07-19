Morning report: Pot for sale at Arcata Ball Park?

Cannabis celebration parade

and special event at Arcata Ball Park

At tonight's Arcata City Council meeting, City Manager Karen Diemer is scheduled to give a report on the Yes We Cann Parade and Hullabaloo slated for Saturday, Aug. 12.

According to the website of Humboldt Green, a cannabis company sponsoring the event, the parade begins at 2 p.m. at the HSU parking lot at 14th and Union streets and ends at the Arcata Ball Park, where there will be live music, family games, a food court, craft vendors and a medical marijuana market.

Being that smoking is not allowed at city parks, attendees won't be allowed to smoke weed at the ballpark.

The parade is free. According to Humboldt Green, "Farmers, cannabiz, organizations, non-profits, local businesses, schools and groups in support of the cannabis community are all invited to participate in the parade and Hullabaloo. Tickets to the Hullabaloo are free with registration and participation in the parade. Otherwise, Hullabaloo tickets are only $20 or $25 at the door. Kids 12 & under are FREE."

The Hullabaloo begins at the ballpark at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The regular portion of tonight's Arcata City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at 736 F St. Arcata. (See below for the earlier part of the meeting.)

Weather

Same old, same old. Morning fog, some drizzle, then sunshine in Arcata. High of 64, low of 53. So far this month, the National Weather Service has measured .07 of an inch of precipitation at Woodley Island. Since the weather season began on Oct. 1, the island received a whopping 62.78 inches of rain. That's 23.41 inches above the normal of 39.37.

Arcata man convicted

An Arcata Man was convicted Monday for striking a jail guard in the face and causing serious injuries. According to the Humboldt County District Attorney's Office:

EUREKA – Yesterday, July 17 a Humboldt County jury found 26-year-old Alexi

Greenspan of Arcata guilty of felony resisting an executive officer causing great bodily injury. This offense is a strike under California law. The jury also convicted Greenspan of felony battery with serious bodily injury, and felony battery with injury on a custodial officer.

The crime occurred on April 7, 2017 at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility. While being re-located within the Facility, inmate Greenspan struck a senior correctional deputy in the face, causing an orbital fracture with muscle and nerve damage. Testimony and video evidence presented at the trial showed that correctional officers exhibited a high level of professionalism during this incident, including respectful treatment of Greenspan before the assault. The injury required surgery and forced the deputy to miss several weeks of work.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Trenton Timm with the assistance of District Attorney Investigator Gary Cooper. Greenspan will return to court for sentencing by Judge Feeney on August 3, 2017. He faces a maximum of 6 years in prison.



Chief Mills off to Santa Cruz

A going away reception for Eureka Police Chief Andy Mills will be held today from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Mills as accepted a job as the chief of police for the Santa Cruz Police Department. Capt. Steve Watson has been named interim police chief.

Security guard shot by deputies

Yesterday the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office released details on the officer-involved shooting that took place last Friday. Here is the raw press release:

On July 14, 2017, at approximately 2157 hours, 3 Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in two marked patrol vehicles in the area Highway 169 North of Weitchpec. The deputies were in full Sheriff’s Office patrol uniforms driving marked patrol vehicles. As the deputies turned from HWY 169 to Martin Ferry Bridge they observed a vehicle on the left side of the roadway facing them. The vehicle was stopped in the roadway and the parking lights appeared to be on. The suspicious vehicle was illuminated with the patrol car spot lights and headlights. As the patrol vehicle was slowing down within 2 car lengths, the passenger side Corporal, Max Soeth, observed the solo occupant of the vehicle, point a firearm at his direction. Corporal Soeth yelled “Gun” and Deputy Cumbow immediately stopped the vehicle and put the patrol car in park. Corporal Soeth exited the patrol vehicle and retreated to a position of cover, as he was removing his firearm. Corporal Soeth yelled “Sheriff’s Office, show me your hands!” He looked over his passenger side door and observed the driver pointing the gun in his direction. Corporal Soeth then fired his weapon because he was in fear of his life and the life of his partner. Deputy Cumbow, advised he heard Corporal Soeth yell “Gun.” He observed the driver pointing a handgun at him. He put the car in park and removed his seatbelt as he exited the patrol car. Deputy Cumbow then exited the patrol car and shot at the driver in fear for his life. A total of 22 rounds were fired. Corporal Soeth again yelled at the driver to show his hands. The driver immediately put up his hands and exited the car. The driver was identified as George Robbins from Hoopa, CA. He was taken into custody without further incident. A .44 caliber Ruger handgun was discovered in the vehicle. The handgun was loaded with 6 rounds and 2 were spent shell casings in the cylinder. Mr. Robbins sustained an injury to his face and to the back side of his left shoulder. All wounds were minor. He was seen by paramedics at the scene and turned over to Law Enforcement. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. While at the hospital he was interviewed by members of the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team. Mr. Robbins advised he was working as a Security Guard in that area of Martin Ferry Bridge. His job was to watch over the construction equipment that was staged on HWY 169. Mr. Robbins was armed with a handgun that was loaned to him by a friend. Mr. Robbins observed a vehicle approaching him on the bridge and he couldn’t see the occupants because of the headlights. He then reached back behind the seat, where the firearm was stored, and he brought the handgun to the dash and pointed it at the approaching vehicle. He believed the vehicle was just his “cousin messing with him.” He didn’t realize it was the Sheriff’s office until the gun fire erupted. He ducked down and waited for the gunfire to stop then he gave up. Mr. Robbins claimed he did not fire a round at the deputy sheriffs.

Mr. Robbins was booked into county jail for brandishing a loaded firearm at a peace officer. Mr. Robbins did not have a license to carry a loaded firearm in public or in a vehicle and he did not possess a concealed weapons permit with the county. Mr. Robbins Construction Company was contacted and they advised he was not supposed to be armed in the course of his security detail.

At the conclusion of the investigations, charges will be requested with the District Attorney for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle and brandishing a firearm at a Peace Officer.

This case is still under the investigation with the Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team. Members of the Eureka PD, Arcata PD, Humboldt County sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and State DOJ Criminologist are actively investigating the case. The Deputy Sheriff’s involved are placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at 707-268-2539.

Interviewing applicants

The Arcata Council will meet at 5 p.m. today at City Hall to interview applicants for the Economic Development Committee, Forest Management Committee and Historic Landmarks Committee. Later in the regular portion of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., the council will select residents to fill the vacancies.

In the seaside village

The Trinidad Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. today at Trinidad Town Hall, 409 Trinity St. in Trinidad. The commission is scheduled to consider amending part of its general plan to allow for a waterline to be extended to the CalFire Station on Patrick's Point Drive outside the city limits. Basically, CalFire's old water system is insufficient and unsafe, and so it wants to hook into the city's system. But CalFire is located about a mile outside the city limits. And, to complicate matters, the station is located in the coastal zone. If you want to know more, or you're suffering from insomnia, you can read about the whole thing by clicking here.CalFireWaterLine.

The Planning Commission will also discuss policies for "detached living spaces" and will discuss the city's general plan update.