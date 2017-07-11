Nate Kees is Crabs’ injury-fighting ‘cowboy’

Rick Macey

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Nate Kees has a hands-on job as athletic trainer for the Humboldt Crabs.

At the Arcata Ball Park on a recent game day, pitcher Matt Richardson is stretched out on a folding table. With his fingertips, Kees is probing carefully along the player’s neck, massaging gently, twisting Richardson’s head from side to side.

“On days he throws, the pain spikes a bit,” Kees said. “We’re working to keep up his range of motion.”

For players like Richardson, it’s personalized therapy that makes a difference. “It helps big time,” he said.

With a shaved head, sunglasses, earrings in both lobes, Kees does not look like a typical sports medicine professional. He admitted he’s not the stereotype of a trainer – khaki pants, polo shirt, or with a manner that is overly “polite and proper.” He embraces his cowboy image.

When he talks, his hands constantly gesture. It’s a trait he inherited from his father. Both parents were Division I coaches in Montana, and his mom in California. Kees moved to Humboldt at age 19 in 1998 to attend HSU. He met his wife Amber here. They have three boys – Tanner, 8, Rylan, 6, and infant Jayon, barely 10 weeks old. They live in McKinleyville.

Kees is his ninth year of a regular gig as the athletic trainer for College of the Redwoods.

Andrew Aiello, the recruiting coach for Corsairs football program, was sitting eld side counting pitches for the Crabs. During the fall season, he coaches CR’s defensive line and special teams.

Aiello has coached professionally for 10 years. “Nate is one of the most knowledgeable trainers I’ve been around, but what separates him is how personable he is. From the moment you meet him, he makes you feel like you’re part of his own family. As a coach who is new to this community, that’s definitely a big deal. Every day I’m thankful we have Nate.”