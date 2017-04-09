New face on McKinleyville town board

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – Mary Burke, who was the overwhelming favorite in a March 14 election, will be sworn in tonight, April 5 to the McKinleyville Community Services District Board of Directors.

The board, which meets at 6 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville, is scheduled to accept the results of the March 14 election, during which Burke received 2,006, or 71.69 percent, of the votes. Burke was one of four candidates during the mail-in ballot election to fill a seat vacated last summer by Helen Edwards, who moved to Arizona.

After Burke takes her seat, the board will go into closed session to conduct an annual performance evaluation of district Manager Greg Orsini. The board will reconvene in open session at about 7 p.m.

The board has a full agenda for the night, including a presentation from the American Red Cross on an upcoming emergency disaster drill in McKinleyville, a proposed “yarn storm installation” at Pierson Park this summer and a presentation on a proposed skate park.

Disaster Sheltering Drill

The board is scheduled to hear a presentation from the American Red Cross regarding its “Emergency Disaster Sheltering Drill” that it plans to hold at Azalea Hall from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29.

The drill is intended to give Red Cross volunteers hands-on training setting up and running a disaster shelter. Participants are by invite only and include both Red Cross employees and volunteers along with some of their family members and friends.

The district has an agreement with the Red Cross which designates the McKinleyville Activity Center at Pierson Park as an official disaster shelter. However, that building was already rented for the weekend, so the Red Cross will use nearby Azalea Hall.

Yarn storm at park

Representatives of the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods will give a presentation to the board on its proposed “yarn storm installation” at Pierson Park from May 31 to June 4 during Pony Express Days.

The club, which has a contract with the district to run the McKinleyville Teen Center, would decorate the park with brightly colored yarn creations.

The club would also be responsible for cleaning up all the yarn after the weekend.

Skate park

The Humboldt County Skate Park Collective will give a presentation on its proposal to build a skate park in McKinleyville. The McKinleyville Recreation Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, April 20 at the McKinleyville Teen Center to discuss the location for the skate park.















