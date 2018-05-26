New fitness clubs to open in McKinleyville

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLLE – The Club for Fitness, a multi-million dollar, first-class fitness club opens in McKinleyville in June. This new venture from Big Lagoon Rancheria will open its doors in two phases with The Club on Central opening in spring 2018 and The Club at Mill Creek opening in fall 2018.

“This state-of-the-art” fitness club will be a welcome addition to McKinleyville,” states Michelle Michaels, general manager of The Club for Fitness, “and we look forward to building an engaging, innovative, fitness community in Humboldt County.”

Combined, the two-club operation will provide more than 50,000 square feet of premier fitness offerings and experiences. Popular features include top-of-the-line cardio and strength training equipment and four dedicated Group-X rooms providing spin classes, yoga, pilates and a variety of on-demand group exercise classes. Highlights of The Club for Fitness experience will be a six-lane indoor pool and a second-floor cardio theater with integrated entertainment and outstanding views of the coastline.

The Club on Central offers a fitness program specially designed for kids ages 7-12 years old. The kid’s fitness program provides a unique 45-minute strength training circuit located in its own designated room, where kids may gain self-confidence while using the age tailored exercise equipment. In addition, a turfed 40-yard space will provide functional and athletic training activity at the Club on Central while the Mill Creek location will feature 1,800 square feet of dedicated space for High-Intensity Interval Training (HIT). Other amenities and offerings include men’s and women’s locker rooms with private steam and saunas, a hot tub located in the pool area, childcare, and a luxury smoothie bar.

The anticipated opening date for The Club on Central is June 2018. The Club for Fitness is located at 1570 Betty Ct. and 2197 Central Ave.















