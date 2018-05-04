New NorCal PCT guide is beautiful, useful

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – To those pining for the trail, every guidebook is a beautiful escape. And there are few more appealing than Philip Kramer’s new Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Northern California.

Meet Kramer this Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Northtown Books, 957 H St., on the 50th anniversary of the National Trails System Act.

Part of Mountaineers Books’ four-volume Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail set of guidebooks, the book breaks the 740-plus miles from Tuolumne Meadows to Donomore Pass into 46 trail legs. Useful for thru-hikers, it is truly optimized for section hikers. Over 367 pages, it breaks the trail down into assimilable two- to nine-night trips one may consider while shopping for short excursions.

For so much information, rare clarity is ensured by the book’s smart and modern layout. Read step-by-step, camp-to-camp route descriptions plus data-filled sidebars loaded with tips and breakout detail, with 150 mind-melting trail photos and 57 maps that help ease planning and make the trail doable. Elevations, mileage, history, science – it’s all here.

Clear references to the PCT’s established section letters, designating 11 trail segments from south to north, help you look up other trail resources. There are way useful details on campsites, water sources, trail access and the necessary minutia of permits, hazards and restrictions, plus alternate routes, detours and connecting trails.

At $24.95, Philip Kramer’s practical, beautiful Hiking the Pacific Crest Trail: Northern California is the first piece of PCT camping gear you should consider acquiring.















