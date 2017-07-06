New peninsula district would revive enfeebled Samoa fire dept.

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

SAMOA PENINSULA – Described by a supporter as bold and innovative, a plan to create a new government and save a fire department on the Samoa Peninsula is moving forward and will likely appear on the November ballot.

The formation of a new Peninsula Community Services District overcame another hurdle June 28 during a protest hearing held by the Samoa Peninsula Fire Protection District, which is spearheading the effort.

In order to kill the proposal, opponents would have had to submit 212 protest letters to the fire district, an amount representing more than 50 percent of the voters in Samoa, Fairhaven and Finn Town. But only four protest letters were received, compared to 16 letters of support that were submitted.

The proposal will now go before the Local Agency Formation Commission July 10, followed by the Board of Supervisors on July 18. Supervisors will decide whether to put the issue on the Nov. 7 ballot.

If approved by a majority of voters, the new services district would serve the entire peninsula south of the Samoa Bridge except for the Bureau of Land Management property at the southern tip of the spit. The district would