NoHum Sheriff’s Log: Deputy beholds piece of trash wafting on breeze into Mad River

• Tuesday, January 10 1:22 p.m. On Liscom Hill Road in Blue Lake, someone broke into a shed and stole a chop saw, skill saw, antique toy fire truck and four homemade pies.

• Wednesday, January 11 2:43 a.m. A motorist was driving on U.S. Highway 101 and ran out of gas just south of School Road in McKinleyville. After making the long trek to and from a gas station, the motorist discovered that someone had rummaged through the car and stolen tools, a phone and paperwork. Using a phone tracking app, the victim learned that the phone had traveled to the 76 Station on Murray Road, where some paperwork was found in the trash. The phone then traveled to Daffodil Road and was dumped in the grass and retrieved by the victim.

10:28 a.m. A woman in McKinleyville received an email, purportedly from the FBI, threatening to kill her, her husband and her son if she did not pay two installments of $10,000 each. The woman mailed the first installment before realizing it was a scam. She told deputies that her husband is deputy director of a state agency and gets death threats all the time, so she thought this one was real.

2:09 p.m. Someone slashed three tires on a vehicle used by a public health nurse at the McKinleyville Family Resource Center on Hiller Road in McKinleyville.

• Thursday, January 12 12:31 a.m. Michael Berger wobbled outside a Trinidad Casino and reeked of booze and urine. Next stop: drunk tank.

3:20 p.m. Alongside the Mad River near Boyd Road, Sara Murschel was living in a makeshift tent surrounded by trash, clothes, plastic bottles, bicycles and all sorts of debris. The property is owned by Eureka Ready Mix and is clearly marked with a “private property, no trespassing” sign. When a deputy responded to the reported trespassing, he watched as a piece of trash blew from the campsite into the river. It was, presumably, not the most beautiful thing he had ever seen. Murschel was cited and released for allegedly trespassing and littering.

• Saturday, February 4 3:39 p.m. A client at a hair salon on the 1900 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville is suspected of stealing the owner’s credit card and using it at the local McDonald’s and at a gas station. Deputies are obtaining video surveillance footage.

5:51 p.m. A man parked his truck at the south Clam Beach lot and went for a glorious run in this little slice of paradise. But when he returned, he found that someone had swiped his gym bag from the truck. Inside the bag were his cell phone, wallet and other items. His credit was later used at Big Kmart and online.

• Sunday, February 5 12:31 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a report that there was a car partially blocking the roadway near Hewitt Road and Azalea Avenue in McKinleyville. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of the car. She said her boyfriend had broken up with her and she had been sitting in his car for three hours. She had some sort of medical problem, so an ambulance was summoned. Deputies were unable to locate the boyfriend, so the car was towed because it was a traffic hazard.

• Tuesday, February 7 7:51 a.m. A parent was walking a child to school on Hiller Road in McKinleyville when a large, fluffy white dog came charging at them. The parent tossed the child over a fence to protect the pupil from the menacing canine.

4:29 p.m. Heidi Marsh and her mother got into an argument with Marsh’s ex at their child’s school basketball game on McKinleyville Avenue. Marsh allegedly hit her ex in the face, splitting his lip in two places. She was arrested on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on an ex-spouse and lodged in the county jail.















