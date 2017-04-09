NoHum Sheriff’s Log: McK thief caught red handed, but gets away

• Monday, March 27 9:17 a.m. A McKinleyville resident who lives near a golf course reported that her credit card had gone missing. Afterward, the card was used at an ATM in McKinleyville, a business in Eureka and at the Blue Lake Casino. Video surveillance from the casino indicated that The Usual Suspects were using the card. The investigation continues.

3:28 p.m. A woman in Blue Lake parked her car in her driveway and then went away for the weekend. When she returned, she found that her car had been brutalized in her absence. The windshield was smashed and there was damage to the hood, roof and headlights. A door handle was ripped off, and a derogatory name was etched into the hood. The vandalism is baffling for the victim because she has no known enemies and doesn’t know who would do such a thing.

10:56 p.m. A woman on Vista Drive in McKinleyville awoke to the sound of someone breaking into her car and dispatched her hubby to investigate. By the time he got outside, the thieves were gone. The husband informed his roommate about the situation, so the roommate decided to search the neighborhood. It wasn’t long before he found someone who he believed was responsible for the crime, detained him and called 911. While waiting for deputies to arrive, the detainee struggled to get away and screamed for help, thereby summoning two of his friends, who tried to rescue him by throwing rocks at the roommate. Eventually, the detainee wriggled out of his jacket and got away, while the roommate got hit in the head with a rock and suffered a gash. Although the punk got away, the roommate retained the jacket, which included items that had been stolen from the vehicle.

• Tuesday, March 28 4:45 a.m. Timothy Lewis thinks he bought a car, but according to the Sheriff’s Office he never actually paid for it or completed the registration process. Another fellow found himself in the same position, somehow with the same car. This lead to an ugly confrontation on Scenic Drive in Trinidad when Lewis decided to take back possession of the car that he doesn’t own. Lewis allegedly took the car back by force, injuring the other fellow in the process. Lewis then allegedly falsified the paperwork and registered the car in his name.

9:19 a.m. Someone broke into a motorhome that was kept in a storage lot in the 2500 block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville.

2:11 p.m. A water district employee in Glendale went to shut off a resident’s water and noticed an unresponsive male slumped over in a chair inside the house. The employee knocked on the door, but the male did not move. A deputy was summoned and made entry into the house by breaking a window. An ambulance was called and the occupant was taken to a local hospital.















