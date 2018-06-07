Nonstop ACV-to-LAX service begins

HUMBOLDT COUNTY CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF UNITED AIRLINES NON-STOP

SERVICE TO LOS ANGELES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (LAX)

RREDC Press Release

HUMBOLDT – Elected officials, business and community leaders, and the general public are celebrating the launch of United Airlines new non-stop service from Humboldt County to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“United is excited to connect Southern California with the Redwood Coast, with our new daily service between Los Angeles and Eureka,” said Ankit Gupta, United vice president of Domestic Network Planning. “United is California’s airline, connecting passengers from all over the Golden State to hundreds of destinations in our global and domestic networks.”

United will provide the service with a 50-seat CRJ regional jet and will start with one flight per day as follows:

Depart LAX 7:52a.m.

Arrive ACV 9:54a.m.

Depart ACV 10:40a.m.

Arrive LAX 12:27p.m.

“I am thrilled about our new non-stop service to Los Angeles. We have worked hard for many years to secure this service,” said Humboldt County Supervisor Virginia Bass. “I appreciate the broad support we have received from our community. I know this new partnership between the County of Humboldt, United Airlines, and Los Angeles International Airport will be successful.”

“Los Angeles is excited about the new non-stop service between LAX and Humboldt County, which will allow travelers to move between the vistas of Northern California and the energy of Southern California in just under two hours,” said Trevor Daley, deputy executive director for External Affairs, Los Angeles World Airports. “As someone who grew up in Humboldt and now lives in Los Angeles, I know that amazing beauty and incredible adventures that are available for travelers who head either way, and we are pleased that United Airlines is bringing these regions of the state closer together through this new service.”

Recruiting and retaining air service has been a top focus of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission (RREDC) since 2003. In 2011, RREDC joined with community members, businesses, and organizations to create “Fly Humboldt,” a collaborative effort to increase air service and support our local airport.

“We know that connecting with outside companies and markets is a key to the success of our local economy. We have and will continue to work hard to build local air service and build mutually beneficial relationships with airlines and airports,” said Gregg Foster, executive director of RREDC. “I am grateful for the confidence shown and support received from both United Airlines and Los Angeles International Airport for this important new connection”

In addition to supporting tourism, many larger employers have stated that connecting to Southern California will help them attract talent and access markets.

“More flights in and out of our community allow our families to gather, businesses to remain successful, and our community to thrive,” said Mary Keehn, founder of Cypress Grove Chevre. “This success is the result of many businesses, institutions, and individuals coming together to make this happen. Our thanks to all for the great rallying of support and to United for their continued commitment to the community.”

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,600 flights a day to 354 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 750 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express carriers operate 545 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 191 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com , follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "UAL".















