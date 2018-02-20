Now this is a cookie idea

WHY A DUCK? Using resources wisely is one of the Girl Scout laws. Girl Scouts in Troop 70181 celebrate being successful in this year’s cookie season by using the cookie case boxes for engineering projects. Using over 160 cases boxes of everyone’s favorite Thin Mints, Samoas and other varieties, the girls created an arched viaduct at Dow’s Prairie Grange in McKinleyville. Cookie booths will still be about the town until March 4 when the annual fundraising efforts comes to a close for the local troops in our area. As always, the generous community in Humboldt County recognize the value of the Girl Scout program and support the girls with higher per capita purchases than the affluent Bay area! For more information about becoming a volunteer or joining Girl Scouts, call (707) 443-6641 or visit gsnorcal.org. Photo by Cheryl Kingham















