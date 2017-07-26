Obituary: Angelina Marie Zanotti, 1921-2017

Angelina Marie Zanotti was born on September 5, 1921 to Silvia and Antonio Bettazza and passed away on July 18, 2017.

Angelina immigrated from Mura, Italy to USA with her mom Silvia and her baby sister Mercedes to join her father Antonio in Humboldt County. She arrived at Ellis Island on Sept 7, 1923 at the age of two. Angelina almost didn’t make it to USA. On the voyage, Angelina almost fell overboard while climbing around the ship’s railing. Fortunately her mom was able to latch onto her dress at the last moment and pull her back onto the ship.

Her family settled in Orick as dairy farmers along the north side of Redwood Creek.

Approximately two years later they moved to the dairy ranch located on the south side of town later known as the ZANOTTI’S DAIRY.

She spent her early years growing up on the dairy, performing many chores for her parents while attending local schools, and swimming at her favorite Redwood Creek swimming hole with her childhood friend Elsie. (After many decades of separation Angelina was able to reunite with Elsie at Timber Ridge in McKinleyville prior to Elsie passing away.)

She married John Zanotti on May 18, 1941 and settled in as Orick dairy farmers on the same ranch that her parents originally had on the north side of Redwood Creek.

After enduring several years of local flooding from Redwood Creek and with a growing family, they relocated to the Arcata Bottoms to run a very successful dairy on Jackson Ranch Road from January 1, 1954 to December 31, 1979.

She spent many hours helping with ranch chores, making her own clothes, and mending family clothing while raising a family of seven boys.

While at the Arcata Bottoms dairy ranch they had to endure and recover from two additional major floods. This time the flooding came from the Mad River in 1955 and 1964. During the 1955 flood, Angelina was rowed in a boat off the ranch while she was in labor with her seventh son.

Upon retirement Angelina and her husband John left the life of dairy ranching to settle into city living in Arcata.

Angelina is preceded in death by her parents Silvia and Antonio Bettazza, her husband John Zanotti Sr., son Gary, sisters Mercedes Pialorsi Ford and Mary Viviani, brother John Bettazza, and great granddaughter Margo. Angelina is survived by her sons John Jr., Leroy, Gene, Richard (Gail), Bill, Tony (Deb), grandchildren Corey, Jason, Gena, Angie, Shannon, ToniLynn, Teri, Tami, Tjay, and great grandchildren Kendra, Micah, Ana, Mati, Hailey, Chase, Austin, Katie, Blake, Malaysia, Milo, Marek, Micah, Brandon, Bradley, Cody, Kali, Kloe, James, Evelyn, Doniyah, Kailey, Isabella, and Glovanni.

Angelina enjoyed watching on the television or listening on the radio to San Francisco Giant baseball, knitting, making decorative items out of beads and wire, playing bingo, working crossword puzzles, putting together picture puzzles, and pencil coloring. She also loved her cats Tommy, Angie, Lucy, and especially her favorite one Kitty.

Angelina will be greatly missed!

Funeral Service will be held at Sanders Funeral Home, 1835 E Street, Eureka, California on Thursday, July 27, 2017 starting 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may send donations to their favorite animal shelter.











































