Obituary: Carla (Petersen) Powell

Carla Gudrun (Petersen) Powell died May 12, 2017. She was the daughter of Johannes and Marie Petersen, born August 16, 1916 on the family farm at Coffee Creek, east of Ferndale. She had three siblings, Aage Petersen, Ellen Calder and Eline (Babe) Townson, all deceased.

Carla is survived by Aage’s daughters, Greta Hockaday and Carol Crebbin of Montague, Calif., and preceded in death by Aage’s son, John, also of Montague; Ellen’s children, Donald Calder of Portland, Ore., Kathi Ringo of Maupin, Ore., and Karen Brice of The Dalles, Ore.; Eline’s daughters, Patricia Mathews of Park City, Utah and Carla Carroll of Lakewood, Colo. She also leaves many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as some great-grands, all of whom had a special place in her heart. While Carla had no children of her own, she was closely bound to her nieces and nephews and to their offspring. She also leaves many cousins and other relatives, in this country and in Denmark.

When Carla attended Humboldt State College, her voice teacher advised her to go to Los Angeles to further study voice. She studied and performed in that area for many years, including singing for the Crown Prince and Princess of Denmark. Later, she toured across the country where there were Danish organizations. She also went to Denmark and sang for young people’s organizations there.

In 1951, she moved to Trinidad and lived there until her death. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Douglas L. Powell. They were married for almost 25 years.

Before her death Carla expressed her wish to thank those who had befriended her all her life and the many who were helpful in small and large ways at the end of her life. At her request, no formal services will be held but she hoped those who knew her would remember her, each in his or her own way.

Her ashes were scattered at sea.
















































































