Obituary: ‘Goody’ Hearst, July 12, 1967 – June 23, 2017

“Goody” Hearst was born July 12, 1967 in West Bend, Wisconsin. He passed away on June 23, 2017.

He was a resident of Arcata for more than 25 years. He enjoyed breeding wolves and farming.

He is survived by Nikole Brewer, mother of Logan Brewer Hearst, Goody’s son. Leala Brewer Hearst, Goody’s daughter, and his sister Stacey Hearst, in Missouri and his brothers, Daniel Hearst in Arkansas, Robert Legg in Arkansas Dennis Slagle, in Wisconsin, George Slagle in Texas and his mother Norma Hearst in Arkansas.

A drum session service will be held Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. at 348 Beach Dr., Arcata by family and so many treasured friends.







