Obituary: Jennifer Moore Mason

Jennifer Moore Mason was born in La Jolla, Calif. July 17, 1955, the third of five girls born to Dr. David G. and Claire Harding Moore. She and her sisters grew up in a unique and inspiring neighborhood full of ocean scientists, Nobel Prize winners, and “crummy” kids. The atmosphere of curiosity about the natural world with an emphasis on fun became a cornerstone of Jenny’s life.

The Moore family camped throughout the western states and Baja at every opportunity — an activity Jenny enjoyed her entire life. As a child, Jenny loved the beach (she always had the best tan in the neighborhood), sailing with the family, and body surfing. She was an avid runner and earned many medals while participating on the La Jolla Youth Track & Field Club. She loved dancing; it was at a contra dance at UCSD that she met her first husband Michael Mulderig.

Jenny moved to Humboldt County in 1975 to attend HSU where she graduated with a degree in Geology. There she met her beloved, John “Moose” Mason, at a music potluck. Jenny and John married in March 1982 and moved to Dinsmore, Calif., for John’s first teaching job and the birth of their son, Patrick Davies Mason. In 1984, they relocated to Willow Creek where John began a long (and illustrious!) teaching career.

In 1985, Jenny and Moose welcomed their second son, Colin David Mason, to the family. Jenny was a devoted stay-at-home mother. She volunteered at the boys’ school, sewed her family’s clothes, and attended every one of their Little League and soccer games. She was a vocal fan at her sons’ basketball games and surfing competitions. A skilled videographer, she documented innumerable surf trips, Trinity River cliff jumps and sporting events. This past mother’s day was spent playing disc golf with her boys.

Through it all, Jenny nurtured her own interests: she had a stint as a river guide for Bigfoot rafting company, took on geology fieldwork jobs and participated in local theater productions. A skilled musician, Jenny excelled at a variety of instruments including guitar, banjo, pennywhistle, mandolin, fiddle and concertina. She had a beautiful singing voice, delighting audiences at local venues, around the campfire and on the back porch at her parents’ Willow Creek home.

When her boys became teenagers, Jenny returned to school to earn her teaching credentials and, in 1996, began her long career as a dedicated and greatly admired first and second grade teacher at Trinity Valley Elementary School. Jenny loved her students and they loved her. She was a creative and inspiring teacher who enjoyed introducing her young students to the exciting world of reading, and often played music in her classrooms. At the time of her death she was looking forward to a well-deserved retirement after her multi-decade career at Trinity Valley Elementary. She had big plans to adventure in her new truck and camper.

Jenny was a lifelong birder. With binoculars and camera in hand, she set out to share her knowledge and love of all birds, encouraging her lucky viewers to appreciate even the most common of species. The Turkey Vulture was an oft-maligned favorite.

While Jenny always loved biking, she turned her focus to it more seriously a few years ago, taking a women’s bicycle maintenance class and eventually teaching others the skills she’d come to know so well. As an integral member of the Redwood Coast Mountain Bike Association, she managed financial affairs, helped build and maintain trails, and both organized and participated in group rides in support of cycling opportunities for active, healthy communities.

Jenny’s love for bicycles, live local music and great beer often found her riding her bike from Arcata to the Mad River Brewing Company's tap room in Blue Lake, and it was there in 2013 that she met her sweetheart Tim Daniels. Their lives soon became intricately intertwined and remained so up to Jenny's passing on the morning of June 3, 2017.

Jenny was preceded in death by John Mason. She is survived by her loving sons Patrick and Colin, her amazing parents Dave and Claire, and her dear sisters Kathy Warren (Joe Burke), Laurie DeLeon (Manny), Patty Bongiovanni (Keith) and Terry Moore. She will be deeply missed by her loving companion Tim Daniels and his children Sarah (Robert) Torres and Rachel Daniels, as well as by her wonderful nieces and nephews Abe (Tonya), Ben (Megan), Fay (Jay) and Joy DeLeon; Nick (Marisa) and Erin Warren; Return and Dominic Bongiovanni; and Tai Lupin Van Orden and Sehonna Devine, and her grand-nieces Vega and Pixie De Leon, and Katelyn Kennison. She will be sorely missed by her beloved “adopted” grandchildren Zoë and Addie.

Jenny’s sudden passing leaves a huge hole in her many family circles. Friends and family will celebrate Jenny’s life Sunday, July 16 in Willow Creek. You are invited to make a tribute gift to the National Audubon Society online in Jennifer Moore Mason’s name or a memorial contribution to the Community Bike Kitchen at 904 G St., Eureka, CA 95501. She’d be happy to know that her favorite causes were continuing on.















