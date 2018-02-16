OBITUARY: Krystyna Suzanne Hofstra, Oct. 29, 1978 – Jan. 4, 2018

Krystyna Suzanne Hofstra, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Norman Regional Healthplex, Norman, Oklahoma. She was born Oct. 29, 1978 in Plano, Texas to Terrence and Marilyn (Holden) Hofstra.

She moved with her parents to Arcata, Calif. in 1980 where she grew up and attended Sunset Elementary, Sunny Brae Middle School and graduated from Arcata High School. She lived in Paris, France and attended school at Ste. Marie la Croix, Antony France.

On her return she attended College of the Redwoods, Humboldt State University, and the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK.

She was preceded in death by her father Terrence D. (Terry) Hofstra, maternal grandparents Armon and Bessie Holden and paternal grandparents Harold and Mary Ann Hofstra.

Krystyna is survived by her mother Marilyn Hofstra of Arcata, Calif. and her sister Amanda G. Hofstra of Walnut Creek, Calif.; her aunt Evelyn K. Hutchings, Norman, OK; her uncles Robert Holden, Hyattsville, MD and Gordon Hofstra (Shirley), Leawood, KS; and great-aunt Ann Haggardt, Menlo Park, Calif. Special cousins: Kevin Hutchings (Terri), Trevin, Kaelan and Ashlyn Hutchings, Edmond, OK; Krista Sands, Kings Mountain, NC; Cheryl, Troy and Anna Fortenberry, Greenwood, TX; Charles Fortenberry, Jacksonville, NC; Travis and Robin Hofstra, Spring, TX; and Matt and Paula Butzin, McKinleyville, CA. Special friends CC Norman, Brian Senteney, and Hunter her beloved cat. Krystyna appreciated her extended family and countless friendships. Her memory will continue to live in the hearts of all that knew her by her laughter, good times shared and wonderful smile.

Memorials may be made in memory of Krystyna to the charitable organization of your choice.
















