OBITUARY: Marie (Cierra) Toombs

Marie (Cierra) Toombs, 87, long-time resident of Trinidad and proud member of the Wiyot Tribe, passed away on Feb. 10, 2018 in Eureka at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The only daughter of Robert and Hazel Toombs, Cierra and her three brothers (Bob, George and Frank) grew up in Los Angeles. Being of Wiyot descent, the entire Toombs family had/has an affinity for the North Coast and the majestic Redwood groves. During the 1950s, living in Hermosa and Redondo Beach, Cierra was an avid skin-diver and bodysurfer. Cierra obtained a BS degree from Cal State LA (1972) and MS degree from Long Beach State (1978), majoring in Recreation Education.

During the 1960s and 1970s Cierra was an active participant in protesting the Vietnam War, and the struggle for Women’s Liberation and The United Farm Workers Union... her children went without table grapes for four years.

Cierra was an outdoors enthusiast and avid backpacker throughout most of her life. During the 1960s and 1970s, Cierra backpacked most all the backcountry trails in the southern and eastern Sierra Mountains.

At age 50 (1980), Cierra completed the Pacific Crest Trail, hiking from Mexico to Canada in nine months, with a major detour around Mt. St. Helens due to the eruption. During the 1990s, Cierra, with her partner (Tim Keating), also ran a successful outdoor mountaineering school (Sierra Wilderness Seminars), based out of Lone Pine, Calif. Cierra was married twice, to Tony DiCarlo and then Arnie Setran, but could never fully accept the trappings of a conventional life. Her “free spirit” and passion for the mountains often created consternation both within and outside of the family, but knowing and experiencing Cierra enriched all that were fortunate enough to know her.

Cierra is survived by her sons (Dominic DiCarlo, Aaron and Laine Setran), daughter (Jodie Setran), grandchildren (Dominic, Mellisa, Sean, Jack, Megan, Aidan and Allyn Marie), great-grandson (Dominic), nieces (Dolores, Donna and Deanna Marie) and nephews (Everett, Donald and Robert).

At Cierra's request, her ashes will be spread in the Golden Trout Wilderness, Cottonwood Basin, which was one of her favorite spots in the Sierra Nevada Range.
















