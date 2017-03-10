Obituary: Morey Husted

We pause to note the passing of Morris Edward Husted, former resident of Arcata. Mr. Husted died in Reno; he was 84. He came to Arcata in the 1960s to teach English at Arcata High, bringing boxes of paperback books he’d give away to any kid who’d read them. A native of Southern California, he brought his longboard, and was among the first to surf the chilly waves of Humboldt beaches, sharing this particular joy with a happy circle of young surfers.

After he’d returned south to a teaching job at Ventura Community College, he continued to come home to Humboldt to work with Jack Lima at the new Upward Bound Program at Humboldt, and spend summers here with his family.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Husted appreciated what the military offered a young man with literate interests, and for providing a firm foundation to a life of pacifism and belief in social justice.

Mr. Husted housed and exercised countless shelter dogs and taught literature to a steady stream of young men and women until he retired and began exploring interesting inland regions of California. He improved properties in Ojai, Covelo and Truckee, before following his daughter Emily’s family over the hill into Reno.

Everywhere he went he made a wonderful home; renovating, decorating, filling it with tenderly rehabilitated antique furniture. He valued pets, good workmanship, reading books of all stripe, and, alas, the L.A. Dodgers – his one failing. His wit and clever mastery of the language was a perpetual delight to his students, family and intimate friends.

Mr. Husted was preceded by his parents, Fern and Judy; brother Rod; and his in-laws, Bess and Franny. He will be missed by his Givins and Ritola kin. He is survived by his daughter Emily; her husband, Tim Sharp; and their son, Ben, all of Reno. If you wish to honor Mr Husted with your checkbook, any worthy group working to sustain our home state, its natural places, streams and beaches, would please this native son.















