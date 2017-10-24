Obituary: Ruth Ellen Hall Bairrington

Ruth Ellen Hall Bairrington passed away Sept. 26, 2017 in McKinleyville from complications due to cancer. Born Nov. 5, 1927 in Denver, Colo., Ruth Ellen lived an extraordinary life for almost 90 years.

She was married for over 54 years to Noble Bairrington, who predeceased her in 2002. Ruth is survived by their two children, Linda Carol (Bairrington) Wagner of Greensburg, Penn., and Philip Kevin Bairrington (Rebecca) of McKinleyville. Ruth also is survived by three grandchildren: Alexander Jacob Bairrington of Newark, Calif.; Benjamin James Bairrington of Guilin, Guangxi, China; and Abigail Zana Ellen (Bairrington) Filteau (Jonathan) of Sacramento.

Ruth’s sister, Jeanne Shoemaker, resides in Westminster, Colo., and Ruth’s half-brother, Robert Hall, and his wife Marilyn are living in Elizabeth, Colo. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins have added much joy to Ruth’s life through the years. Her two other stepbrothers, Clyde and Leroy Hall, predeceased her.

Ruth (or her pen name, “Rellen,” chosen when she wrote her self-published autobiography, The Outsider) achieved academic excellence with three college degrees, while also rearing a young family, teaching Sunday School, and being a Camp Fire Girls leader. She earned a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Literature from Baylor University, as well as another Master of Arts in Education (received almost 30 years later) from Colorado College.

Ruth’s professional career included teaching high school English in Colorado Springs, Colo., college English at the University of Colorado and designing and leading senior citizen seminars on Shakespeare and classical Greek plays – often in costume!

Ruth loved to garden, growing and preserving fruits and vegetables, as well as cultivating beautiful flowers wherever she lived. She was equally adept at painting and sewing. She continued to quilt well into her senior years, and enjoyed oil painting landscapes. Ruth Ellen played the piano and nurtured a love of music and the arts in both of her children.

At the core of Ruth Ellen’s life was her steadfast Christian faith. In addition to regular participation in a variety of church activities over the years, Ruth made time for personal daily reflection and prayer. A Memorial Service was held at her church, McKinleyville Baptist Church, Oct. 7. Remembrances in Ruth Ellen’s name may be made to: New Heart Community Church AWANA, P.O. Box 2608, McKinleyville, CA, 95519.















