Obituary: Victoria Anne Stockley Dodge

Victoria Anne Stockley Dodge

Nov. 15, 1949 –Dec. 6, 2016

Family and friends of Victoria Stockley Dodge are invited to a celebration of this good woman’s life on Saturday, March 25, from roughly 1 to 8 p.m. at the Bayside Grange, 2297 Jacoby Creek Road.

Vicky’s love of the North Coast and all its creatures was matched only by her accomplishments in caring for it. She was an early force in the environmental restoration movement, forming the the Cazadero Forest Workers Cooperative in the mid-’70s; among the Planet Drum folks who first articulated the notion of of bioregionalism and the necessity of moving from a “human centered” to a “life-centered” political view; a founding partner of Leonard Charles and Associates, which remains among the premier environmental consulting companies on the West Coast; a “founding mother” of the Humboldt Community Breast Health Project; a member on various educational and environmental councils during her time in Del Norte County; and, wherever she was, a passionate advocate for decentralized power and social justice.

Many of her personal “treasures,”(mostly “stones and bones” gathered on frequent forays to the wilds of the Coast Range) will be on display, many of them gifts for the asking. Feel free to bring any stories or memories you wish to share, but don’t feel in any way obligated.

One of Vicky’s last wishes was that, in lieu of flowers or other traditional tokens of honor, people who could afford it should make a cash donation in her memory to the cancer support group she helped start, now expanding its services and thus changing its name to: Breast/Gyn Health Project, 987 Eighth St., Arcata, CA 95521.















