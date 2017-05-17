Of Karlie and Kyle and ounces of heroin

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

TWO ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR SALE

On Wednesday, May 17 at about 8:06 a.m., officers from the Arcata Police Department were dispatched to the area of Grant and Baldwin streets on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The reporting party told APD there was drug paraphernalia in plain view associated with a female occupant inside of the vehicle.

APD officers arrived on scene and contacted the female occupant of the vehicle and they also observed drug paraphernalia in plain view. Officers searched the vehicle based on the evidence in plain view and located approximately 2 ounces of heroin, a scale, and packaging material. Karlie Dawn Geraghty, age 30 of Brookings, Ore., was arrested for 11351 H&S - Possession of Heroin For Sale.

While officers were investigating, their attention was drawn to a second vehicle parked on Baldwin Street. Officers contacted the vehicle occupant who was identified as Kyle Mathew Rains, age 30 of Sweet Home, OR. Rains returned with a felony warrant out of Oregon for a probation violation. Incident to arrest, Officers located 3 ½ ounces of heroin. Rains as additionally charged with 11351 H&S - Possession of Heroin For Sale.

During the investigation, officers determined that Geraghty and Rains knew each other and had been traveling together from Oregon while both possessing sales quantities of heroin. They were additionally charged with 182 PC - Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

Both Geraghty and Rains were transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility and were booked on the above charge.















