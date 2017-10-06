Panthers prevail against Arcata

Rick Macey

McKINLEYVILLE – Arcata’s girls tennis team lost two out of three last week. Before the Tigers blanked Eureka 7-0, they lost a close contest against cross-town rival McKinleyville (4-3) and Del Norte (8-1).

Marlie Thornburgh won two of three No. 1 singles matches, dropping to league-leading Jen Jolin in straight sets. The Panthers No. 2 singles Meigan Butler topped Kendra Flint (6-2, 6-2) and No. 3 Laura Costa beat Casey McAtasney (6-3, 6-2).

Arcata’s Emerald VanBebber-Wiest cut into Mack Town’s momentum with a hard-fought three-set victory over Hailey Boyum.

Arcata won two of three doubles matches as Sydni Sobota and Simone Haggerty contributed a win but the Panthers prevailed.

Against Del Norte, Thornburgh was Arcata’s lone winner.

Tigers hold off McKinleyville volleyball

ARCATA – Arcata swept past the volleyball Panthers 3-0 before defeating host Eureka 3-1. Mack Town rebounded with a 3-2 win against Fortuna.

McKinleyville pushed the Tigers in three close sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-20). Arcata’s attack was led by Kaylin Campbell, Sky Wingate, and Micah Mircetich as the trio notched a kill percentage of more than 40. Tessabelle Nutter had 12 digs.

Arcata’s boys soccer squad tops Panthers

McKINLEYVILLE – The Arcata boys soccer team edged host McKinleyville 1-0 on Saturday. After a scoreless first half, Jack Taylor found the back of the net for the Tigers late in the contest. Arcata improved to 7-4 overall, 4-2 in conference.







