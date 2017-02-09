Parent Project classes at Mack High

The Arcata Police Department’s Juvenile Diversion Department and the Humboldt County Office of Education’s Redwood Coast Parent Project host nationally-recognized Parent Project classes for parents of high-risk youth on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning April 11 at the McKinleyville High School Library.

This 11-week class series is geared to help parents improve adolescent children’s school attendance and performance, reduce family conflict, curb drug and alcohol use, prevent runaways, stop violent behavior and develop strong, in-home prevention and intervention strategies for youth gang involvement. The Parent Project, developed by police professionals, is in its 28th year and is now the largest court mandated juvenile diversion program in the country. The McKinleyville classes are funded in large part by Measure Z tax revenue funds. There will be a one-time $35 fee for class materials. Scholarships are available and food will be provided at each session. Classes run through June 20. To register and for more information, call (707) 825-2585 or visit parentproject.com.







