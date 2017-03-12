Park owner sues over rent control Measure V

Patrick Evans

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County is being sued in civil court over the recently passed mobile home park rent stabilization ordinance Measure V.

Sacramento-based Ocean West Investors LLC, owner of the 125 space Ocean West Senior Village in McKinleyville filed a civil complaint against Humboldt County Feb. 9 which claims that Measure V prevents the park owner from raising rents to ensure a fair return on investment.

Ocean West said in the complaint that the average rent for a space in the park was $450 per month in 2016 while the market value of the spaces was $800 to $825 per month. The company seeks an immediate raise to 2017 rents to match the rental market value.

The complaint also claims that Measure V discourages park owners from petitioning for rent increases by denying them the award of attorney fees with a successful petition.

Humboldt County Counsel Jeffrey Blanck told the Times-Standard in February that the county would defend Measure V, however Blanck was not available for comment before press time.

Measure V was placed on the November 2016 ballot by renters’ rights group the Humboldt Mobilehome Owners’ Coalition and passed with 55 percent approval. The measure established five categories of allowed rent increases, the main being adjustments to rent based on the annual Consumer Price Index.

Patti Rose, founder of the mobile home renters’ rights group Yes 4 Humboldt and former treasurer of the Mobilehome Owners’ Coalition said Measure V was created to protect low income residents of mobile home parks.

“These are people who are living on $900 a month,” Rose said.

Rose was stoic about the future of Measure V and the challenge by Ocean West Investors.

“I worked with a long term grassroots organizer, she said you have to fight a war three times to get your civil rights,” Rose said.

