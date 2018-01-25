Path seems clear for plaque removal – Subscribe to read!

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

PLAZA – The Jacoby’s Storehouse Merchants Association met last Thursday in the Plaza View Room. Most of the business was routine, with a few exceptions. Discussion points included waste disposal and recycling, security, parking, upkeep, ridding the building of a couple of pernicious racial obscenities, and… wait, what?

The most high-profile is the infamous “Indian troubles” plaque located at Eighth and H streets which designates the building as California Registered Historical Landmark No. 783.

The plaque

At the meeting, Bill Chino, managing partner in CBGT, LLC, which owns the 1857-vintage building, said he’s been talking to Cam Appleton, who managed the building for A. Brizard Inc. from 1984 to 2002. Neither of them saw any insoluble problem, financial or otherwise, with removing the existing plaque and replacing it with “something appropriate.”

Chino guessed that removal and replacement could cost between $3,000 and $5,000. “It could be much less or more,” he said...

