Patience, perseverance pace Crabs on Father’s Day

ARCATA - The Humboldt Crabs sent the Seattle Studs packing after a 6-4 triumph in front of a season-high 1,147 fans on Father’s Day at the Arcata Ball Park.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Humboldt’s Alex Aguiar sent a fastball over the left field fence for a two-out, three-run home run, his first homer in three consecutive starts.

“It’s been awesome,” said Aguiar, who joined the Crabs in time for the series against Seattle. “I absolutely love playing here. I love the atmosphere. I love the fans.”

Aguiar’s blast put the Crabs up 4-0. Humboldt added one more run that inning.

“I didn’t expect the five-run explosion, but we needed every bit of it since they had the go ahead run at the plate when the game ended,” Crabs Manager Robin Guiver said, exuding a bit of relief at the happy ending.

Crabs pitcher Connor Loar won his first start, and shortstop Jack Krauel enjoyed a fine game, in the field and at the plate, scoring the last run of the seventh.

Overshadowed by that homer was the next at-bat when Krauel’s seeing eye hit found the gap in center-right, the ball landing just beyond the outstretched glove of the right fielder. Krauel didn’t hesitate rounding second base and slid headfirst for a three-bagger.

“I just put the ball in the right place on that hit,” Krauel said. “I knew their pitcher had just given up the home run. He was just trying to get out after the bad news, so I knew he’d come at me with a fast ball and I was ready for it.”

After the Crabs’ five-run, five-hit stanza, Humboldt’s 6-0 advantage withered in the top of the ninth as reliever Wyatt Tucker could not find his rhythm. He gave up key RBI hits to Dillon Lavelle, Nick Anderson, and Cam McGrath before Guiver had seen enough. Joe Wagner replaced Tucker on the mound, and with his off-angle, almost sidearm delivery, the right-hander closed out the contest.

Until that ninth-inning comeback by the Studs, the Crabs defense made their 1-0 first-inning edge stand up.

In that first inning, the Crabs were content to stare down Seattle starter Donovan Feenstra, who kept falling behind in the count. Feenstra ended up issuing four walks to give the Crabs an unearned run. Krauel stole two bases in that inning. “I’ve never been characterized as having speed, but I’ll take it today,” he said with a laugh. “I had a couple good jumps on the base paths. I’m just feeding off theenergy these fans bring. I think they made me a little faster today.”

With bases loaded, Kyle Callahan drew a walk in four pitches. Krauel gave home plate a little stomp as he came in from third, and jogged to the dugout, high-fiving outstretched hands.

“It was a good start to the game but we left too many guys on base,” Guiver said.

Humboldt’s one-run edge held up over the next five innings.

Crabs starter Loar consistently got ahead in the count. His first pitch of the game was a strike. That set the tone for his excellent six-inning outing, as he scattered three inconsequential hits, struck out six, and walked only one.

“My motto is, ‘One strike in my first two pitches, and two in my first three.’ The more strikes I can fill up, the more they’re going to be swinging at bad pitches and good pitches. As long as they’re putting the ball in play, we’re getting outs,” Loar said.

Guiver said that Loar’s pitching debut was huge. “It’s the first time I’ve seen Connor throw. He’s definitely a strike thrower, and that’s a trait that all pitchers should have.”

Among the top defensive plays for the Crabs: In the top of the third with one out and McGrath, who singled to left-center, on first, Landon Riker sent a fast grounder past the mound that seemed likely to skip inches beyond the glove of shortstop Krauel. Even if he got the ball, he was out of position, and would have to settle for one out.

Wrong.

He gloved the ball, stepped with agility to put a foot on second base, and in the same motion, rifled the ball to first baseman Myers with nanoseconds to spare. Krauel made a similar superb double play in the seventh inning. Matt Richardson replaced Loar, and it was four up, three down in each of his two innings in relief.

With the victory, Humboldt improved to 11-2 on the season.
















