Paul Mann: The Nature of Experience

The Nature of Experience
Paul Mann
The truth is not beautiful. – Lao Tzu
He who has lived as a thinking being
Within his soul must hold men small. – Pushkin
Clouds drift without design,
leaves scatter without a plan.
So too
mischance and randomness
overthrow our puny schemes,
smear our puerile blueprints.
Our very bodies
are fluid atoms,
chance conjunctions.
Like the galaxies
we whirl blindly
in transformations made of
granular thoughts and jangled ganglia.
What we are pleased to call “the universe”
comprises oceanic orbits
of unseen particles—
scatterings, accumulations,
vanishing dispersions, myriad deliquescence.
The material and the immaterial interfuse,
chaotically protean,
beyond possession.
Nothing is our own;
the cosmos is out of control.
It is inhuman,
without benevolence,
an infinity of spontaneous combustions.
In his perpetual hubris,
man believes the cosmos
was made for him
when it has no idea he exists.
We act as though
we’re running the show
but it is merely our show
we manage and manipulate.
We are in fact prisoners of
la force des choses.
We are hurled about
by agencies beyond our power,
from earthquakes to epileptic fits,
from the roiling magma of the inner earth
to the volcanic lava of history.
Accident, randomness and chance commingle
in our oblivious, perishing lives.
What is mere man,
taking himself so seriously
in geological time and astronomical space?
“I am moved to pity,”
uttered Xerxes,
“when I think of the brevity of human life,
seeing that,
of all this host of men,
not one will still be alive
in a hundred years’ time.”
Here on orphaned Earth
Grief, History and Tragedy preside.
“Beware the sweetness of things,”
cautions the bard,
beware the poison chalice
of progress and renewal.
“We are like balloons, Voltaire knew.
“We bounce three or four times,
either off a marble floor or a manure pile,
and then we burst forever.”
Fearing mortality—
all religion starts with fear of the hereafter—
man prays for “salvation,”
even the resurrection of his maggot-ridden body.
“Heaven itself we seek in our folly!”
Prayer is self-perjury,
faith and belief superstitions
we are too cowardly to live without.
Our manifold religions are theatrics
to dramatize our self-importance.
Why think ourselves so grand?
In an instant
we are nobody and nowhere,
ashes or skeleton,
our dogmas, doctrines, gods and religions
pulverized like faerie dust.
The imagination,
proffered Shakespeare,
can trace the dust of Alexander
‘til it is found stopping a bunghole.
So too the powdery remains of
Buddha, Confucius, Jesus and Mohammed.
In 40 million or 400 million years,
no one will have heard of them
any more than of us.
What relief!
When we accept
there is nothing to hold on to,
we have nothing at all to lose.
Hope and fear are as hollow
as faith and creed;
man is a chimera
of his own making,
ghosting the imaginary figures
of himself on the illimitable stage
of his daydreams and nightmares.