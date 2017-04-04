Paul Mann: The Nature of Experience

The Nature of Experience

Paul Mann

The truth is not beautiful. – Lao Tzu

He who has lived as a thinking being

Within his soul must hold men small. – Pushkin

Clouds drift without design,

leaves scatter without a plan.

So too

mischance and randomness

overthrow our puny schemes,

smear our puerile blueprints.

Our very bodies

are fluid atoms,

chance conjunctions.

Like the galaxies

we whirl blindly

in transformations made of

granular thoughts and jangled ganglia.

What we are pleased to call “the universe”

comprises oceanic orbits

of unseen particles—

scatterings, accumulations,

vanishing dispersions, myriad deliquescence.

The material and the immaterial interfuse,

chaotically protean,

beyond possession.

Nothing is our own;

the cosmos is out of control.

It is inhuman,

without benevolence,

an infinity of spontaneous combustions.

In his perpetual hubris,

man believes the cosmos

was made for him

when it has no idea he exists.

We act as though

we’re running the show

but it is merely our show

we manage and manipulate.

We are in fact prisoners of

la force des choses.

We are hurled about

by agencies beyond our power,

from earthquakes to epileptic fits,

from the roiling magma of the inner earth

to the volcanic lava of history.

Accident, randomness and chance commingle

in our oblivious, perishing lives.

What is mere man,

taking himself so seriously

in geological time and astronomical space?

“I am moved to pity,”

uttered Xerxes,

“when I think of the brevity of human life,

seeing that,

of all this host of men,

not one will still be alive

in a hundred years’ time.”

Here on orphaned Earth

Grief, History and Tragedy preside.

“Beware the sweetness of things,”

cautions the bard,

beware the poison chalice

of progress and renewal.

“We are like balloons, Voltaire knew.

“We bounce three or four times,

either off a marble floor or a manure pile,

and then we burst forever.”

Fearing mortality—

all religion starts with fear of the hereafter—

man prays for “salvation,”

even the resurrection of his maggot-ridden body.

“Heaven itself we seek in our folly!”

Prayer is self-perjury,

faith and belief superstitions

we are too cowardly to live without.

Our manifold religions are theatrics

to dramatize our self-importance.

Why think ourselves so grand?

In an instant

we are nobody and nowhere,

ashes or skeleton,

our dogmas, doctrines, gods and religions

pulverized like faerie dust.

The imagination,

proffered Shakespeare,

can trace the dust of Alexander

‘til it is found stopping a bunghole.

So too the powdery remains of

Buddha, Confucius, Jesus and Mohammed.

In 40 million or 400 million years,

no one will have heard of them

any more than of us.

What relief!

When we accept

there is nothing to hold on to,

we have nothing at all to lose.

Hope and fear are as hollow

as faith and creed;

man is a chimera

of his own making,

ghosting the imaginary figures

of himself on the illimitable stage

of his daydreams and nightmares.















