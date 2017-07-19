Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck on Eureka sidewalk

Mad River Union

EUREKA – A 70 year-old Eureka man on a motorized scooter on a sidewalk died Tuesday morning, July 18 after he was struck by a pickup truck making a turn into a shopping center.

John Edward William was struck shortly before 10:27 a.m. in the 3000 block of Broadway. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance but died of his injuries.

According to Eureka Police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado had been traveling north on Broadway, then made a turn into a shopping center, colliding with the victim.

DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation; any witnesses are asked to email Sgt. Gary Whitmer at gwhitmer@ci.eureka.ca.gov.

















































