Pilot program supports inmate learning with electronic tablets

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

EUREKA – With rehabilitation services becoming more of a priority, Humboldt County is seeking to expand its jail education program through use of technology.

An agreement with the Jail Education Solutions Inc. company for a 90-day pilot program using computer tablets was approved at the April 11 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The pilot program will provide county jail inmates with the tablets, allowing them to complete computer-based educational and cognitive therapy classes.

The agreement was pulled from the consent agenda of routine items by Supervisor Rex Bohn, who said he has received comments about the program that are based on misunderstanding.

Referring to a recent assault of a jail guard by an inmate, Bohn said that it makes sense to put the time spent in jail to constructive use.

“This is just one way to stem the recidivism,” he continued, adding that the tablets won’t have internet access and the entire program will be paid for through inmate commissary and telephone funds.

Undersheriff Billy Honsal said the tablets can be used to complete programs that are required as part of sentencing and are part of a rehabilitation-oriented approach to criminal justice.

“We have a jail that is becoming more and more full every day,” he told supervisors. “We have to find a way to reduce the recidivism – people reoffend every day.”

Honsal said that the tablets will allow inmates to work on the education programs for up to five hours a day. He added that he expressed “skepticism” in preliminary discussions with Jail Education Solutions but is now convinced that the pilot program will have value.

“This is about education, this is about literacy – it’s about teaching them something and making jail maybe a positive thing,” Honsal said.

Supervisors said some people have expressed concerns to them about the tablets being used to access entertainment content. Honsal said entertainment such as movies will be available on the tablets but can only be accessed through a token system aligned with time spent on the educational programs.

