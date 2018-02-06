Pipe down, Samoa and Seventh & I streets repairs proceeding

The city last week replaced a section of sewer pipe at Samoa Boulevard, allowing PG&E to proceed with relocation of a gas line there. According to a PG&E spokesperson, crews expect to be done within the next two weeks, depending on weather. Once the pipeline is complete and back in service, restoration of the road will begin. That includes restoration crews re-filling the excavation point, repaving the road and concrete portions of the sidewalks and curbs, and is expected to take about two weeks. Meanwhile at Seventh and I streets where the forest of traffic diversion signs has been in place since November, PG&E re-engineered a new plan to safely move a gas pipeline under the culvert in the area. Work on that began Monday and should be complete by the end of March. The second project at Seventh and I streets, removing an out-of-service valve, will happen in concurrence with the work starting on Monday and will be completed the same time. City of Arcata photo















