Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Commercial marijuana permit applicants have responded to the county’s call for completing their paperwork and the Planning Commission is gearing up for what one commissioner described as “a big iceberg heading our way.”

In a report to commissioners...

(You need to be a subscriber to read this article. Please click below to sign up today. If you are already a subscriber, please look for this article in the Premium section. Make sure you are logged in.)