Police arrest crash suspect fleeing scene in cab

BAYSIDE – On Friday, Oct. 20 at 12:19 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Old Arcata Road on a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision into a fence. Officers checked the area and located the suspect vehicle on the 2400 block of Golf Course Road, but the driver had fled.

An APD officer noticed a taxi cab leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. The suspected driver of the vehicle was the passenger in the cab, and attempting to flee the scene.

Officers discovered the suspect, Roman Jealousofhim, was in possession of a loaded firearm and methamphetamine. Jealousofhim was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of methamphetamine and hit and run.















