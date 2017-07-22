Police identify attempted murder suspect in Arcata shooting

Arcata Police

ARCATA – On July 16, 2017, at 2:45am the Arcata Police Department responded to a shooting call at the corner of 12th and C Streets in Arcata. Officers located a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his upper thigh. The victim was transported to Mad River Community Hospital where he was treated and subsequently released.

Arcata Police Department Detectives have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Fortuna resident Elijah Stonebear Williams. A warrant has been issued for Williams' arrest for attempted murder. Williams is described as a Native American male adult, 5'6" tall, weighing 165 pounds.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2424.





























































