Police: Threat to Arcata School District a hoax

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Investigators have determined that a threat that was emailed to the Arcata School, District was nothing more than a hoax.

On Monday, May 7 at about 5:40 p.m., the Arcata Police Department was notified of an emailed threat sent to the Arcata School District.

The Arcata Police Department worked immediately with the school district and contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the threat.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the email was a hoax, originating from outside of the Humboldt County area.

Arcata School District appears to be the only local school district to receive the email, according to a press release from Arcata Police.

The Arcata School District includes Sunny Brae Middle School and Arcata Elementary School as well as the property occupied by Coastal Grove Charter School.

“The Arcata Police Department takes all threats of violence against our schools very seriously. Remember, if you see something, say something,” stated a press release from Arcata Police.







































































