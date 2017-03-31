Political detox now available at ‘Extreme Bullshit Shelter’

Rhiannon McMunga

Madness Ribber Funion

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – In an unprecedented humanitarian project, a new sanctuary is available for those needing shelter from the storms. Those would be the near-daily political storms set off by the statements of President Trump, and the sanctuary is the new Extreme Bullshit Shelter (EBS), operated by the Arcata Shelter Collective.

EBS Manager Forbus Flink said he monitors the news, and each time the president makes a new horrid utterance or undermines another American institution, his team of volunteers swings into action.

In what has become a near-daily occurrence, outreach specialists must then comb Facebook for particularly disconsolate Trump-related posts and fiery arguments involving those about to lose their minds trying to reason with a presidential loyalist.

The victims are contacted and offered a stay at the EBS, where no cell phones, tablets, computers, TV, radio or even recent newspapers and magazines are allowed.

“The EBS is just what it sounds like,” Flink said. “To minimize the stream of misleading bullshit from apologists, it has to be a no-media zone, and thus a no-Trump zone. We try and minimize triggers and microaggressions, so even saying his name is discouraged, as are any orange garments.”

Participants may stay up to three days at the EBS to restore some of their emotional stability and psychic balance.

“It works,” said Sheba Schmilg, one of a group of eight people who sought succor from the political shitstorm last week. “It was hard at first without my Twitter feed, but each day I felt a little stronger, and less like the world had gone mad.”

All agreed that the last bastions of defense protecting America from fascism are constitutional checks and balances, and partners in “the resistance” – citizen activists, patriotic whistleblowers and the free press that keeps democracy from dying in darkness.

“The press is really making Trump squirm,” said Delmore Gleef, an EBS participant in his third day there. “It needs our support day in and day out. Those reporters are telling the truth about Trump and his corrupt cronies, and they’re bringing him down!” Gleef added, to open applause by others.

“If not for the free press, Trump wouldn’t be in this situation,” he summarized, taking his seat with his fealty to the First Amendment well established as others gently applauded in solidarity.

While retreating from constant news access is difficult, not stewing about the political catastrophe enveloping the nation is even harder. “Everything leads back to Trump,” complained Erasthsmus Hork, one of the self-described “refugees.”

“You try and talk about pleasant things, like your kids. Well, that starts up school talk, then education, then Betsy DeVoss and the dismantling of the public school system,” Hork said. “Or you could talk about the weather, but that leads right away to climate change and the Trump attacks on the environment. Even food – hey, did you know the president puts ketchup on his steak?”

An EBS chaperone then gently reminded the group that political discussion is discouraged in what is supposed to be a sanctuary from that kind of bullshit.

After a few tense hours, new arrivals at the EBS settled into a rhythm of reading books, light conversation and board games.

As the participants talked among themselves, a few discovered that they were Facebook friends who had never met. Others recognized each other as former Facebook friends whom they’d blocked, though none could remember exactly why they had expunged each other from their lives – something to do with a controversial fudge recipe and what kind of nuts to include.

The EBS group all agreed that the media is responsible for inflicting Trump on the country. “They kept covering his campaign and quoting him all the time,” said Gretel Ganoush, sitting on a sofa that had just been placed by Sofa Claus on the sidewalk outside the church, and brought inside by EBS volunteers.

Other EBS attendees agreed, with their own dour observations about biased news reports by the sellout media.

“If it wasn’t for the media, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Schmilg declared, drawing out the first syllable and saying it as “meeedia.” “We need to boycott the media until they step up and start telling the truth!” she declared, to vigorous head-nodding by others.















